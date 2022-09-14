Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Houghton Bears come home national champions

Harry Goodman

Published: 5:32 PM September 14, 2022
The Houghton Bears against Leicester Huntsmen in the British American Football Association National Finals 

The Houghton Bears against Leicester Huntsmen in the British American Football Association National Finals - Credit: The Houghton Bears

Following on a season that left the Bears undefeated and on top of the Midlands Division, they kept the trend going and came home national champions.

After qualifying earlier this year, the team journeyed to the British American Football Association National Finals in Manchester on Saturday, September 10. 

The Bears made it through the Quarter Finals beating Burnley Tornados 66 – 0, past the Semi Finals beating the Chorley Buccaneers 34-0 and onto the Finals; facing three-time Championship winners the Leicester Huntsmen. 

They tied 27-27 at full time but pulled off a 34-27 win in an extra time tie breaker, becoming the 2022 BAFA National YFFL Champions! 

Coach John Johnson said: “During this whole season the team have showed incredible sporting skill, resilience, determination and team spirit."

The Bears have also been invited to the Tottenham Hotspurs ground for some pre-game on field action on October 2. 

If you can help them out with sponsorship for transport, you can contact them at: https://www.facebook.com/houghtonbears

