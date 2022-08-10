Houghton & Wyton openers post unbroken 323-run stand

Houghton & Wyton's James Ireland and Ash Wells after their unbroken 323-run stand against Godmanchester Town - Credit: HWCC

Houghton & Wyton captain Ash Wells and James Ireland shared an unbroken 323-run stand in their win over Godmanchester Town on Sunday.

Ireland scored an unbeaten 172, hitting four sixes and 28 fours, with Wells (119 not out) adding three sixes and 19 fours in their 40-over innings in the Hunts Division Five (Sunday) encounter.

And it set up a 77-run victory, as Godmanchester reached 246-7 in reply, with Adam Hunt (2-20), Andrew Meyer (2-33) and Connor Paine (2-50) nabbing braces.

The triple hundred partnership came after the pair had put on an unbroken 243 against Buckden last month, when Wells retired out on 117 and Ireland on 108.

The opening pair also put on an unbroken 125 against City of Ely in May, with Ireland 72 not out and Wells 52 not out in a 10-wicket victory.

Furthermore, Wells had scored 125 against City of Ely and put on 102 with father John (52) in the return match with City of Ely at Houghton.

Skipper Wells now tops the league's batting averages with 86.50, having scored 692 runs from 13 innings