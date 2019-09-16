Jarman earned silver in the vault final at the Paris World Challenge event.

The 17 year-old hot property produced an average score of 14.375 from his two efforts to finish behind home gymnast Loris Frasca.

Jarman's coach Ben Howells said: "This performance is a step forward for Jake, who has decided to compete as a senior gymnast a year early. It is fantastically encouraging and we want to see him build on it in the future."

Jaman also competed in the qualifying rounds on the floor and the parallel bars but didn't manage to reach the finals of those events.

Jarman has signed to compete in the German Bundesliga - a professional gymnastics league - to continue his development.