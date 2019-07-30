The host club were responsible for seven successes during the two-day extravaganza on the River Great Ouse which attracted competitors from across the UK. The men's crew of Graham Mailer, Clive Emmerson, Steve Fox, Mick Staddon and cox Alex Johnson had double celebrations after providing two of the St Neots victories. They beat a crew from Broxbourne over the 1,000m course on Saturday in the Masters BCD 4+ final and a Sudbury crew 24 hours later over 500m in the Masters DE 4+ final. Their one-foot winning margin on the Sunday came in one of the tightest finishes during a packed schedule of racing. Saturday was also a big day for club captain Stuart Williams as he sampled a first regatta success. After 18 years of competing - and several victories in sweep-oar events and at head races - he enjoyed his first ever sculling triumph when combining with clubmate Jim Farrell to great effect in the Masters E 2x bracket.