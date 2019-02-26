John Uff finished first in the M35-39 age category and second overall in the Peterborough Winter 10k with a fine time of 34.28.

Uff’s exploits – along with those of Joe Leonard (23rd, 41.17) n Paulus Maukonen (48th, 43.36) – helped BRJ earn honours in the male team event.

Shelley Duffy was the third female finisher in a time of 43.11 in her comeback from an injury layoff while Clive Best also gained a podium position when finishing second in the M65-69 in 53.44.

Annette Newton enjoyed success in the Tarpley 20 Mile race.

She completed the tough Bury St Edmunds event in 2:53.16 to triumph in the F65 age bracket.

Alice Synge (84th, 2;38.10), Melaine Wiffin (114th, 2;45.55), Alice Edwards (124th, 2:49.00 and Amanda Roland-Convey (156th, 2:57.22) also ran well for BRJ.