St Neots ladies add another win to their ever-improving form

Caz Osborne scored twice in the 5-2 win for St Neots over Watton. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

St Neots ladies continued their climb away from trouble in East Hockey League Division One North by beating Watton at home.

The 5-2 success at Longsands was their second win on the bounce and third game without defeat, a sequence that has lifted them up to sixth, 11 points ahead of second-bottom North Norfolk.

Led by first-time captain, Summer Payne, Caz Osbourne opened Saints’ account before Watton quickly equalised.

Osborne scored another, thanks to a perfect ball from Sophie Faulkner, before the break and only a hard stick-tackle early in the second half denied her a hat-trick.

It did bring a penalty flick though which was converted by Tanya Sargeant.

Tanya Sargeant scored from the penalty spot for St Neots against Watton. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

Ella Roberts and Sadie Werrett wrapped up the St Neots scoring before Watton added a second consolation before the end.

The second-team were frozen off and the threes fell foul of Haverhill’s first team 2-0, Poppy Presland earning a deserved player of the match award.

St Neots' hat-trick hero Marie Quintilla fights for the ball against Cambridge South. - Credit: ALI STUBBS

The fourths though enjoyed a 3-2 come-from behind success away to Cambridge South.

They had taken the lead only for South to score twice.

But from there, Saints regrouped and with Charlotte Simmons working tirelessly in midfield, Marie Quintilla completed her hat-trick and give them the win.

For the men the weekend was one of good play but ultimate frustration.

Harry Pybus was named player of the match for the firsts but they only had a Phil McMorris goal to show for their efforts as they lost 3-1 at home to Cambridge City Vets.

The seconds are facing relegation after a 2-0 loss at Bourne Deeping. They enjoyed much of the possession and play yet the hosts were clinical and took their opportunities.

The threes lost 1-0 to Cambridge Nomads but the fourths saved the whitewash as goals from Anthony Holmes and Dexter Critten gave them a 2-1 win over City of Peterborough.

Across at St Ives there were mixed results for the two first teams.

The men picked up a fine 4-0 success at home to Cambridge South with two goals for Adam Wilson and one each from Pete Liddle and Rory Mooney.

Mat Bamford just edged the player of the match award ahead of Alec Bryden.

The ladies though, who travelled to Wisbech Town with just the bare 11, went down 3-2.

Fiona Ginn had put them ahead with a first-team debut goal but the hosts had scored three by the team Olivia Watson got a second.

Other results in the club weren't all positive but that was not true of the ladies' thirds who beat Haverhill 6-1.

Liz Robinson hit a hat-trick and Amelia Stiles got two with Nicky Perry rounding things off.