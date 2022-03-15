St Neots go goal crazy on a good weekend for the Blues

Danny Rowland scored five for St Neots' seconds in their 9-0 win over March Town. - Credit: HELEN ROWLAND

It was a weekend of big scores and only one loss for St Neots Hockey Club.

The men's first team were the one to put a blemish on the day, their 4-0 loss to Cambridge City confirming their relegation from East Hockey League Division Two North West.

There were some positives though. Harry Pybus won the player of the match award while Rhys Edwards had one of his best games of the season.

The second team at St Neots Hockey Club. - Credit: HELEN ROWLAND

The seconds made it three games unbeaten with a thumping 9-0 win on the road at March Town.

Player of the match Joe Phillips released Danny Rowland to start off the rout with Rowland adding the second from a penalty flick following a foul on Will Zwetsloot.

He went on to get five in total while there was a brace for Pat Keogh and singles from Nathan Read and skipper Jonathan Percival.

The thirds meanwhile put seven past Cambridge South with no reply and the fourths also had a clean sheet, even if they could find a way though at the other end.

St Neots ladies' first team celebrate another win. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

It was a mirrored image over in the ladies' section

The firsts enjoyed a convincing 4-1 win at home to second place Cambridge City, stretching their much-improved form in the second half of the season.

Ruby Lane got the only goal of the first half and although City equalised early in the second period, a double from Emma Cody and one from Caz Osbourne sealed the win.

Emma Cody scores her first for St Neots against Cambridge City. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

The seconds had several debutants for their game with Pelicans but went down to a 4-2 defeat, Kira Herbert getting both of their goals.

The thirds went down 1-0 while a depleted fourth team fell to a 4-3 loss to Pelicans, Marie Quintilla, bagging a couple.

Rory Mooney scored the 100th goal of the season for St Ives' first team. - Credit: JOHN PRESTAGE

St Ives' men took another big step towards the Division Two North West title with a 5-0 win over City of Peterborough fourths, the last goal of which was their 100th in the league this term.

James Harris got two of the five with Rory Mooney bagging the century. Ash Welland and Alec Bryden got the others as Ives remain top of the tree.

The fifths also beat City of Peterborough, Jonathan Say and James Cahill getting the goals in a 2-0 win, but both the seconds and fourths lost to Kettering, Isaac Morgan scoring for the latter.

Luke Pooley and George Wakefield were on target as the fifths drew 2-2 with Cambridge Nomads.

The seconds were the only ones to get a positive result in the ladies' section as they drew 1-1 with Cambridge South, Lucy Harris getting the goal.

The firsts lost 3-0 to Norwich Dragons, Lottie Wager named player of the match, with that award going to Lucy Sunderland as the thirds were beaten by Kettering.