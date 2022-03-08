Smiles for St Neots' men after snapping winless streak at Spalding
- Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH
The ladies' first team continued their unbeaten form but it was the success for the men's seconds that brought the biggest smiles to St Neots Hockey Club.
The 4-2 victory away to Spalding was their first in 13 East League Division Four North West games and lifts them up one place to 10th.
Luca Buxton put them ahead but they needed a second for him and one each from captain Jonathan Percival and Paul Ray to seal the win.
The ladies' firsts beat University of East Anglia in Division One North to move up to sixth and take their unbeaten run to six games.
All five goals in the 3-2 win came in the second half with Chloe Pinn and two from Sadie Werrett giving Saints the three points.
The seconds and thirds both lost. Kira Herbert, Sue Glover and Kate Clark were on target for the twos in a 6-3 loss to Kettering while the threes went down 4-0 to Newmarket.
The fourths won though, beating Long Sutton 2-1 with goals from Willow Browne and Lizell Heather.
Most Read
- 1 Tribute for Malcolm Lyons who died unexpectedly last week
- 2 Boy sells homemade lemonade to raise money for Ukraine refugees
- 3 Nearly 140 drink-driving offences in Cambridgeshire in just 66 days
- 4 BMW driver caught speeding at 127mph
- 5 'Supercarn't park there' Audi R8 worth £100k crashes in Peterborough
- 6 Emergency roadworks on A428 near St Neots could last for two weeks
- 7 Huntingdon to lose popular Sainsbury's Café in spring 2022 amid UK closures
- 8 Purse stolen from woman in Bluntisham near St Ives
- 9 Cambs entrepreneur who 'died' before his wedding appears on Dragon's Den
- 10 Inspirational Women: Claire Beesley
There were no more victories for the men though as the firsts, third and fourths all lost.
The thirds were beaten 4-0 against Cambridge Nomads while the fourths lost 5-0 at City of Peterborough.
The first team were at home to neighbours St Ives and they were in touch at half-time, trailing with a goal from Hugh Wilson and good saves from Chris Turner.
The final quarter of the second half though proved St Neots undoing as Ives ran riot to claim a 7-1 win.
Rory Mooney led the way with a hat-trick for Ives while there was two for Pete Liddle and one each from Adam Wilson and Alex Grange.
Three wins from their final four games will secure back to back promotions.
The seconds lost 5-1 to Long Sutton, Jacob Weir the scorer, while the thirds went down 1-0 to Kettering.
The fifths also lost to Ely City but goals from Charlie Bradshaw and Richard Kellet give the fourths a 2-0 win over Bourne Deeping.
Sophie Hewitt got the only goal as the ladies' fourths beat Wisbech Town but there was only one other goal across the rest of the section as the firsts, seconds and thirds all lost, Amelia Stiles getting that for the latter against Cambridge Nomads.
Huntingdon ladies were brought back down to earth after a 5-0 defeat away to second-placed Cambridge South in Division Three North West.
It had been a different story a week earlier though as a goal from Cora Davies was enough to beat third-placed Kettering 1-0, ending a run of three straight defeats.
They sit eighth in the table with three games to go.