St Neots stun runaway leaders Bury St Edmunds in East Hockey League

Tanya Sargeant scored both goals for St Neots in the draw with runaway leaders Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: HELEN ROWLAND

St Neots ladies produced arguably their best result of the season with a shock draw against title favourites Bury St Edmunds.

The East Hockey League Division One North leaders had lost just once in their previous 16 games, winning the rest of them, before their trip to Longsands.

And mid-table St Neots, themselves on a run of four without defeat, twice stunned them to take the lead, Tanya Sargeant scoring both in the first-half.

Tanya Sargeant scored both goals for St Neots in the draw with runaway leaders Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: HELEN ROWLAND

Bury cranked up the pressure after the break but could only score the one as Amy Clayton led a mammoth defensive effort to give St Neots a deserved 2-2 draw.

The fourths also drew 2-2, the goals coming from Chris Deeks and Julie Lewis against Newmarket, while the thirds beat Ely City 3-0, Ruby Lorrigan getting two of them.

Ruby Lorrigan was on the mark twice for the ladies' third team at St Neots. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

The seconds lost 3-2 to Bourne Deeping despite goals from Kira Herbert and Sue Glover.

Injuries hit the men's first team hard as they suffered a 5-2 loss at Spalding, Phil McMorris scoring both of them, but there was better news in the rest of the section.

The seconds drew 2-2 against Kettering while the thirds and fourths both won, the threes beating City of Peterborough 2-1 and the fours claiming a 5-0 success over Cambridge Nomads.

Pete Liddle scored a hat-trick as St Ives hit nine past Cambridge University. - Credit: JOHN PRESTAGE

St Ives men jumped to the top of the Division Two North West table with a crushing 9-1 win at home to fourth-placed Cambridge University.

It was 4-1 by half-time and the demolition did not let up in the second period. Pete Liddle helped himself to a hat-trick and there was a brace each for Rory Mooney and Adam Wilson.

Adam Wilson has a shot for St Ives against Cambridge University. - Credit: JOHN PRESTAGE

Dave Haslegrave and Alec Bryden completed a glorious afternoon's work.

They go to St Neots next with five games remaining.

The seconds had their match with Cambridge City postponed and the fourths drew 2-2 with Cambridge Nomads. Richard Kellett and Charlie Bradshaw got their goals.

Tom Hingston scored the only goal for the thirds as they lost 3-1 to Cambridge South while the fifths were beaten 1-0 at home to Spalding, the winner coming with seconds remaining.

Two goals from Pauline Hammond helped the ladies fourths beat Ely City 2-0 but there wasn't any joy elsewhere in the section.

Jules Griffiths was named joint player of the match for St Ives' first team against Cambridge University. - Credit: BRYN JONES

The firsts went down 7-0 to Cambridge Uni, Shelley Lloyd and Jules Griffiths the players of the match, while Mel Wood's goal wasn't enough as the seconds lost 2-1 to Long Sutton.

The thirds were without a game.