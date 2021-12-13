News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Glad tidings aplenty at St Neots Hockey Club

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:11 PM December 13, 2021
St Neots ladies' first-team have moved steadily up the table after a faltering start to the season.

St Neots ladies' first-team have moved steadily up the table after a faltering start to the season. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

St Neots Hockey Club head into the Christmas break with plenty to smile about - especially for the women's side of the club.

First-team manager Nik Payne and coach Jamie Cluer have worked hard to strengthen and improve the squad to the point that a faltering start to the season has been eclipsed by a series of recent draws and victories, lifting them into a comfortable mid-table position.

The ladies' second team at St Neots Hockey Club who battled back to draw with Cambridge Nomads.

The ladies' second team at St Neots Hockey Club who battled back to draw with Cambridge Nomads. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

The seconds, having been near unbeatable last season, have had to contend with the loss of key players to either the first-team, university or injuries, as well as the demands of a higher division.

But their latest outing saw them overturn a 2-0 half-time deficit against Cambridge Nomads into a 2-2 draw, Kira Herbert and Chloe Pinn getting the goals.

Chloe Pinn got the equaliser for St Neots seconds against Cambridge Nomads.

Chloe Pinn got the equaliser for St Neots seconds against Cambridge Nomads. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

Across on the men's side there was a long, hard slog for the depleted first-team who went down 7-0 at home to City of Peterborough.

The seconds also faced an in-form side, going down 4-0 at Ely City, but the threes enjoyed better fortune with a 2-0 win over Bourne Deeping, both goals coming from Ian Thomson.

The only other game was the fourths who were downed 2-0 by Wisbech Town.

There is still plenty of positivity though around the club, having kept their eight teams competing throughout the first half of the season and scoring some notable victories alongside the solid signs of squad development.

The men's first-team at St Ives suffered a 4-3 reverse to Cambridge City, Adam Wilson (two) and Rory Mooney getting the goals, but there were wins across the rest of the section.

The biggest winners were the thirds who beat Bourne Deeping 6-1. Jon Say got two of the goals with the rest shared between Tom Hingston, Oli Cooke, Dave Ranner and Jon Wildin.

All the others won by a solitary goal.

The ladies' first-team had their match postponed.

