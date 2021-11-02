No scares for St Neots on Halloween but St Ives end up with more tricks than treats

There were few scares on Halloween for St Neots Hockey Club winning six of their eight league games.

The biggest win of the day came for the ladies' fourths who beat Kettering 7-1 while the thirds won 3-1 against St Ives, 13-year-old Ella Roberts scoring twice in the last 10 minutes after a goal from Kirsty Clarke was cancelled out by Julie Drummond for Ives.

The first beat North Norfolk 5-2 with the pick of the goals a blistering run from Summer Payne that beat three defenders and the keeper.

The biggest win for the men was their fourths' 4-2 success over Kettering.

The seconds beat Cambridge South 2-1 with goals from Luca Buxton and Livio Mosca, while Andrew Thornhill-Brooks was the only scorer as the thirds beat Cambridge South 1-0.

A former captain and committee member of St Neots, Lorna Marshall scored in her final game for the club. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

The two defeats came for the men's first team, Sam Evans scoring a hat-trick in the 4-3 reverse, and the ladies' seconds for whom Lorna Marshall scored in her final game for the club in the 2-1 defeat to Cambridge City.

St Ives men took centre stage as their first and second teams met in the league.

The pair have been setting the pace at the top of East League Division Two North West but the firsts put the young upstarts in their place with a convincing 8-0 win.

They settled it before half-time by scoring six, with the two second-half strikes simply adding the cherry on top of the cake.

Four players scored, each of James Harris, Pete Liddle, Adam Wilson and Rory Mooney scoring two.

The rest of the men's section had a tough time, none more so than the thirds, who lost 7-1 against March Town with Tom Hingston their scorer, and the fifths, who went down 8-0 to Cambridge Nomads.

Simon Dew for the only goal for the fourths as they drew 1-1 with Kettering.

As well as the thirds defeat at St Neots, the other three ladies' sides lost.

Natalie Gaunt was named player of the match for St Ives against Cambridge South. - Credit: ST IVES HC

The firsts were beaten 3-0 by Cambridge South while the fourths lost 7-1 to the same opponents, Emma Williams their scorer.

Tara McCarter keeps hold of the ball for St Ives against Cambridge South. - Credit: ST IVES HC

The seconds lost 5-0 to Cambridge Nomads.