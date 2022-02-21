Downpours and winds can't stop hockey players of St Ives and St Neots

A slip week meant most hockey teams were inactive but there were some who still braved the remnants of Storm Eunice and the squally downpours in its wake.

These weekends are built into the calendar to allow games in hand to be played and the men's fifth team at St Ives took full advantage with a 8-0 success over St Neots fourths to pull themselves clear of bottom-placed Kettering in East League Division Six North West.

Isaac Morgan and Adam Maltby both hit hat-tricks, with Benjy Eddleston and Josh Bigwood completing the victory to move Ives six points away from the division's basement.

Jess Ryder in action for St Ives Hockey Club. - Credit: BRYN JONES

There were three of the ladies' sides in action too but they could not add to the wins.

The first team went down to a 5-2 loss away to UEA in Division One North.

They were 4-0 down at the break but rallied in the second half with Natalie Gaunt and Olivia Watson halving the deficit before UEA added a fifth.

Jules Griffiths was player of the match for the St Ives first team. - Credit: BRYN JONES

Jules Griffiths claimed the player of the match award while Jess Lightfoot took that honour for the seconds as they lost 5-0 to Pelicans.

Willow Bedding was the star player for the fourths in a 1-0 loss to Long Sutton.

Lottie Wager in action for St Ives Hockey Club. - Credit: BRYN JONES

Back at St Neots there was at least one win for the men to celebrate.

Their third team beat Long Sutton 2-1 at their Longsands home to take third position in Division Five North West.

They are still some way short of the top two though, St Ives' fourths 14 points clear in second.

St Neots' Becky Roberts takes a break between the downpours. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

There was only one game on the women’s side of the club, the thirds ending a four-week goal drought with two against visitors Kettering.

Becky Roberts got them both, the first after she deftly touched a long ball forward from Hannah Thompson past the keeper and the second by pouncing on an attempted clearance, stepping back and striking hard into the goal.

Captain, Kirsty Clark, was full of praise for a young squad whose spirits weren’t dashed by either the incessant driving rain or the calm ruthlessness of their experienced opposition, with some excellent hockey played in the midfield and some fine saves from young Tara Bell pointing to a brighter future.

But as the sun finally appeared, the experience of Kettering allowed them to close out the match and leave with a 5-2 win.