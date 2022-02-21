Downpours and winds can't stop hockey players of St Ives and St Neots
- Credit: BRYN JONES
A slip week meant most hockey teams were inactive but there were some who still braved the remnants of Storm Eunice and the squally downpours in its wake.
These weekends are built into the calendar to allow games in hand to be played and the men's fifth team at St Ives took full advantage with a 8-0 success over St Neots fourths to pull themselves clear of bottom-placed Kettering in East League Division Six North West.
Isaac Morgan and Adam Maltby both hit hat-tricks, with Benjy Eddleston and Josh Bigwood completing the victory to move Ives six points away from the division's basement.
There were three of the ladies' sides in action too but they could not add to the wins.
The first team went down to a 5-2 loss away to UEA in Division One North.
They were 4-0 down at the break but rallied in the second half with Natalie Gaunt and Olivia Watson halving the deficit before UEA added a fifth.
Jules Griffiths claimed the player of the match award while Jess Lightfoot took that honour for the seconds as they lost 5-0 to Pelicans.
Most Read
- 1 Three children say they were sexually abused in Cambridgeshire
- 2 Incredible old black and white photographs show bygone age
- 3 Storm Eunice aftermath: Van overturns on Forty Foot Bank near B1096
- 4 Look inside this 1980s award-winning £1.3million Cambridgeshire home
- 5 Gaming centre opens its doors in Huntingdon
- 6 Police find stolen Ford Transit van parked up in east Cambridgeshire
- 7 Queen tests positive for Covid
- 8 Met Office issues yellow wind weather warning after Storm Eunice
- 9 Giant tree lands on dog walker amid Storm Eunice in Cambridgeshire
- 10 Puppy brings 'joy and happiness' to residents at a St Neots care home
Willow Bedding was the star player for the fourths in a 1-0 loss to Long Sutton.
Back at St Neots there was at least one win for the men to celebrate.
Their third team beat Long Sutton 2-1 at their Longsands home to take third position in Division Five North West.
They are still some way short of the top two though, St Ives' fourths 14 points clear in second.
There was only one game on the women’s side of the club, the thirds ending a four-week goal drought with two against visitors Kettering.
Becky Roberts got them both, the first after she deftly touched a long ball forward from Hannah Thompson past the keeper and the second by pouncing on an attempted clearance, stepping back and striking hard into the goal.
Captain, Kirsty Clark, was full of praise for a young squad whose spirits weren’t dashed by either the incessant driving rain or the calm ruthlessness of their experienced opposition, with some excellent hockey played in the midfield and some fine saves from young Tara Bell pointing to a brighter future.
But as the sun finally appeared, the experience of Kettering allowed them to close out the match and leave with a 5-2 win.