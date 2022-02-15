Latest battle of St Ives claimed firmly by first team again

Adam Wilson got four goals for St Ives' first team. - Credit: BRYN JONES

The battle of the top two men's teams at St Ives Hockey Club went comprehensively the way of their first team.

The ones beat the twos 8-1 in East League Division Two North West with Adam Wilson helping himself to four of the goals and Pete Liddle two.

Dave Haslegrave and Ash Welland completed the league double with the consolation for the seconds coming from Pete Young.

The firsts remain second while the seconds are still seventh.

The thirds had a day to forget as they were downed 12-0 by March but there were still positives and a man of the match performance from Dave Jones.

The fourths though beat Kettering 6-0. Jon Wildin got four in this one with Richard Kellet and Isaac Morgan also on target.

But the mixed bag continued with the fifths losing 4-0 at Cambridge Nomads.

In the ladies' section, the first team were beaten 3-0 by Cambridge South, Jess Ryder the star player for Ives, while the seconds drew 1-1 with Cambridge Nomads, Mel Wood the scorer and Georgina Chaffe player of the match.

The thirds though managed a 3-0 win over their St Neots counterparts with goals from Nicky Perry, Natalie Horner, and Ciara Andrell.

Andrea Pybus and Millie Mear shared the player of the match award for St Neots.

Tanya Sargeant scored three very different goals as St Neots first-team drew 4-4 at North Norfolk.

Her hat-trick consisted of one from a short corner, one from open play and one penalty flick.

The seconds drew 2-2 with Cambridge City, skipper Paula Bingham and player of the match Kira Herbert getting the impressive goals, while the fourths continued their excellent form with a 1-0 win over Kettering.

On the men’s side, the first team conceded two second-half goals to lose 4-2 to City of Peterborough, in-form Phil McMorris and Sam Evans the scorers, and the seconds fell to a 4-1 loss at Cambridge South.

Adam Horlock got their goal.

But the thirds avenged this loss with a 2-0 success over the South's sixth team and the fourths returned home from Kettering as 3-1 winners.