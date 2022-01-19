News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Not the best of times for St Neots and St Ives on hockey's return

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:20 PM January 19, 2022
Emma Bentley and Jules Griffiths watch as Tracey Jago makes a save for St Ives.

Emma Bentley and Jules Griffiths watch as Tracey Jago makes a save for St Ives. - Credit: ST IVES HC

Hockey returned after its Christmas break with some teams having not played for even longer than that.

Most of St Neots’ teams were back in action with the men’s firsts losing 3-0 away to Cambridge South and the fourths beaten 4-2 by Ely City.

The seconds avoided a miserable whitewash with a 1-1 draw at home to Wisbech Town, although it could have been even better with the visitors only cancelling out Paul Lawman's goal with two minutes to go.

St Neots' player of the match Poppy Presland.

St Neots' player of the match Poppy Presland. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

On the women’s side, the firsts lost 3-0 to City of Peterborough and the second tam were down by the same score at half-time against Long Sutton.

They were better after the break and had goals from Mary Richardson and Sue Glover to celebrate but they ended up losing 4-2.

The thirds hadn’t played since November but they got into their groove later in the game with Cambridge Nomads, with Lizell Heather's goal earning them a 1-1 draw.

Rory Mooney in action for St Ives Hockey Club.

Rory Mooney in action for St Ives Hockey Club. - Credit: ST IVES HC

St Ives meanwhile had slightly better fortunes.

Their men's first team won 5-2 against Long Sutton with a stunning first-half.

They went into the break 5-1 win ahead with doubles from James Harris and Rory Mooney and a single from Alec Bryden)

Thy had chances after the break but the only goal came from the hosts, not enough though to turn the tide.

The fourth team also won, beating City of Peterborough 3-2 with Richard Corbett (two) and Richard Kellet on target, and there was a 1-1 draw for the thirds against Cambridge City with Dave Jones the scorer.

The seconds and fifths both lost though, the seconds 2-0 to Cambridge University and the fives going down 5-2 to Kettering.

Charlie Budgett and Jacob Parker got the goals.

Emma Bentley, Tara McCarter, Tracey Jago, Jules Griffiths and Vicky Leighton defend a corner for St Ives.

Emma Bentley, Tara McCarter, Tracey Jago, Jules Griffiths and Vicky Leighton defend a corner for St Ives. - Credit: ST IVES HC

The ladies section did not have as much fun with all three sides losing and their only goal coming from the stick of Jules Griffiths who was on target in the 5-1 loss for the firsts against Bury St Edmunds.

