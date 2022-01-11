Double figures for St Ives in derby as Wilson grabs five

St Ives Hockey Club's return to action after Christmas only saw two games played - although one of them may be talked about for some time to come.

The men's first team beat their St Neots counterparts 10-3 in East League Division Two North West but the result was almost eclipsed by the individual performance of player-coach Adam Wilson who bagged exactly half of the home goals.

He had four of them by half-time as Ives stormed into a 5-1 lead and it was fitting that his fifth wrapped up the scoring in the second period.

Peter Liddle helped himself to two and there was one each from Rory Mooney, James Harris and Ashley Welland.

The result leaves them third in the table , three points behind leaders City of Peterborough but with a game in hand, due to be played on Thursday away to Cambridge City Over 45s.

The other match for Ives was a 2-1 win for the ladies' fourth team against Newmarket, Alice Kemp and Liz Robinson getting the goals.

For St Neots Iain Moor was among the scorers and a man of the match performance from young Sam Evans and despite the final score, and the fact they remain at the foot of the table, there was some pleasing moments as thy continue to develop the squad.

Scorer for St Neots fourth's Willow Browne (left) with Marie Quintilla. - Credit: ALEX COLBY

The ladies' fourth team had a better afternoon as they won 2-0 away to Wisbech Town.

Missing some of their regular players including captain Alex Colby, Ali Stubbs led the team superbly and after a bright start, they opened the scoring through hot-shot Willow Browne from a Fiona Humphrey pass.

Wisbech were reinvigorated in the second half but Saints goalkeeper Steph Simpson was equal to the task, making two great saves, before Browne doubled her tally.

Player of the match was awarded to Claire Piper.

Ali Stubbs captained St Neots fourths in the absence of Alex Colby. - Credit: ST NEOTS HOCKEY

Back at Longsands, the ladies’ firsts beat the men's vets 4-2 in a friendly.

Ella Roberts, skipper Emma Cody and Caz Osborne were on target while Olivia Corner won player of the match.