St Ives in seventh heaven as big win keeps them top of the table

St Ives kept their noses in front at the top of the East Hockey League Division Two North West table after a thumping win over City of Peterborough's fourth team.

They won 7-1 with seven different scorers finding the net to leave them ahead of their opponents third team on goal difference.

James Harris, Alec Bryden, Charlie McCarter, Mike Jenner, Garth Mooney, Ash Welland and skipper Alex Prestage got the goals with the latter scoring his first in open play in more than five years.

There was also a win for the fourths over City of Peterborough, the 3-1 win over their sevenths coming courtesy of a Richard Kellett double and one for Isaac Morgan, although the seconds and thirds both lost while the fifths drew.

The ladies' first team also saw seven goals scored but unfortunately they all went to Norwich Dragons.

And there was no joy elsewhere in the section as the seconds and thirds both lost, Amelia Stiles getting the only goal of the day as the threes were beaten 3-1 by Kettering.

Danny Rowland scored twice for St Neots' first-team. - Credit: TIM BETTSWORTH

There was disappointment too further south at St Neots as they suffered a weekend of losses.

The men's first team had kept pace with Cambridge City in the first half of their game at Longsands, Phil McMorris scoring a penalty flick, but the visitors got into their stride after the break to win 6-1.

It was the same score for the ladies' first team although in the opposite fashion on the road at the same opponents.

They trailed 5-0 at the break but a much-improved second-half display saw them hold their hosts, Summer Payne winning the player of the match award.

The men's second team only had 10 players for their trip to March but battled bravely until the closing stages when they succumbed to a 4-2 loss.

They had trailed 2-0 at the break, goalkeeper Sam Ferrar making a fine stop from a penalty flick, and a double from the dependable Danny Rowland pulled them level until the lack of a full team played havoc with their fitness.

The ladies thirds also had player troubles in their 4-2 defeat at Pelicans, missing their regular keeper for one but midfielder Ruby Lorrigan created plenty of openings and Hannah Thompson scored twice until late goals left them beaten.