They climbed to the top of the early Whiting & Partners Division One standings after triumphing at Cambridge 2nds in a rain-interrupted contest.

They sent their hosts packing for 163 with the final wicket falling from the penultimate ball to ensure they secured maximum points.

Roan Haarhoff was the most successful Eaton Socon bowler as he claimed 3-24 while pace ace Joe Dawborn and captain Jonny Carpenter bagged a couple of wickets apiece.

Carpenter then led the way with the bat by hitting 79 as his side cruised to their revised target of 153 with 17-and-a-half overs to spare. Fellow opener Adam White carried his bat for 50.

Ramsey also boast a 100 per cent but unfortunately for Michael Cafferkey's men it is of the unwanted kind.

They slipped to a fourth consecutive defeat of 2019 when being beaten by 58 runs by March at Cricketfield Lane.

Aussie spinner bagged 4-45 as March reached 232-8 and Ramsey were then dismissed for 174 in reply despite a third half-century of the summer from their captain.

Cafferkey hit eight fours and a six during his smart 64 but Leighton Gilbert, with 24, was the only other batsman to make any sort of impression.

There was high drama in Whiting & Partners Division Two as St Ives & Warboys earned a thrilling triumph against Ufford Park.

Australian import Bernie Ruaro (82), Aussie-based Brit Ryan Withers (72) and Nick Kumpukkal (40) helped the locals to 219-6 - a highly respectable score after they had been in bother at 5-3.

But it didn't look like being enough as the visitors moved onto 215-8 with six balls to go aided by five penalty runs due to St Ives & Warboys' slow over rate.

But Matthew Wells bowled a maiden in the final over as Jack Haycock's men prevailed by four runs with Matt Dack having earlier taken 3-41.

Huntingdon & District suffered defeat in a rain-shortened clash against Saffron Walden 2nds.

The St Peters Road date was reduced to 35 overs per side with an unbeaten 56 from Jahanzib Khan helping the locals post 159-5 with Craig Leigh (31) and Steve Marsh (30) also contributing well.

But it wasn't enough to earn victory as Saffron Walden 2nds passed their target with three balls to spare despite 3-44 from Kaif Iqbal.

Waresley are another club waiting for a first win of 2019. They went down to a 68-run reverse at Stamford when being dismissed for 137 in pursuit of their hosts' offering of 205-8.

Sam Johnson (55) hit a half-century for the second successive Saturday for Waresley while their Australian recruit Tim Mulholland took 3-43.

Kimbolton slipped to a first defeat of the season when beaten by Cambridge St Giles by four wickets after being removed for 128.

Nick Hallam swooped for 4-16 as Eaton Socon 2nds saw off Old Leysians by 44 runs in Whiting & Partners Division Three. The locals had no trouble in defending their tally of 173 which featured 64 from Matthew Sharpe.

CAMBS & HUNTS PREMIER LEAGUE

Whiting & Partners Division One

CAMBRIDGE 2NDS lost to EATON SOCON by 9 wkts

Cambridge 2nds 163 (R. Haarhoff 3-24).

Eaton Socon 153-1 (J. Carpenter 79, A. White 50no).

RAMSEY lost to MARCH by 58 runs

March 232-8 (K. Carlson 4-45).

Ramsey 174 (M. Cafferkey 64).

Whiting & Partners Division Two

HUNTINGDON & DISTRICT lost to SAFFRON WALDEN 2NDS by 2 wkts

Huntingdon & District 159-5 (J. Khan 56no, C. Leigh 31, S. Marsh 30).

Saffron Walden 2nds 160-8 (K. Iqbal 3-44).

KIMBOLTON lost to CAMBRIDGE ST GILES by 4 wkts

Kimbolton 128.

Cambridge St Giles 129-6.

ST IVES & WARBOYS beat UFFORD PARK by 4 runs

Ufford Park 215-8 (B. Ruaro 82, R. Withers 72, N. Kumpukkal 40).

St Ives & Warboys 219-6 (M. Dack 3-41).

WARESLEY lost to STAMFORD by 68 runs

Stamford 205-8 (T. Mulholland 3-43).

Waresley 137 (S. Johnson 55).

Whiting & Partners Division Three

EATON SOCON 2NDS beat OLD LEYSIANS by 44 runs

Eaton Socon 2nds 173-6 (M. Sharpe 64).

Old Leysians 129 (N. Hallam 4-16).