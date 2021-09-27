Ladies at Hemingfords Tennis Club enjoy plenty of fun at successful end of season tournament

Published: 4:45 PM September 27, 2021

The ladies of Hemingfords Lawn Tennis Club after another very successful end of season doubles tournament. - Credit: HEMINGFORDS TENNIS

The ladies of Hemingfords Tennis Club shined almost as brightly as the sunshine as they held their end of season tournament.

Twelve players competed for the Bergen Trophy, a doubles event, and after a good morning of play, the winners were Kate Leonard and Becca Pluke.

The after-match festivities included some Prosecco and lunch in the sun.

A spokeswoman for the club said: "Many of us play in the Huntingdon & Peterborough Tennis League and after an excellent season, our ladies' A team will be promoted to the first division while the B team came third in the fourth division.

"Our men’s A and B team also won promotion to the first and second divisions respectively.

"We’re a really friendly club, with plenty of social tennis for all levels, junior coaching, weekend tournaments throughout the season and opportunities to play in the men’s and ladies teams.

"We very much welcome new members and particularly ladies next season."