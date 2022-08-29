Hemingford Colts impress on big St George's Park stage

Hemingford Colts were celebrating recently after finishing in third place in a national tournament at St George's Park.

The training ground for England's national teams was built in 2012 and is set in 330 acres of stunning Staffordshire countryside.

It boasts 14 outdoor pitches, including a replica of the Wembley Stadium surface, as well as a full-size indoor 3G pitch, a rehabilitation suite and sports science areas and indoor futsal arena.

St George's Park hosts England teams ahead of international fixtures and the Hemingford youngsters got to follow in their footsteps on a memorable day.

Club chair Tim Lowe said: "The fact that a small village team can confidently compete in a national tournament and achieve third place is a testament to the commitment from the players.

"As a club, our focus is on inclusivity and development. I'd like to thank my fellow coaches and the supportive parents that all came to the tournament."