The annual event attracted more than 200 entries from across the eastern region and London last Saturday. A total of 162 races were staged on a 550m stretch of the River Great Ouse with town mayor, councillor Daniel Rowe, on hand to present the prizes. And there was plenty for St Ives Rowing Club to cheer as Connor Strong took victory in the Open Senior single sculls, Matt Allan triumphed in the Junior 15 single sculls and the formidable partnership of Sam Hasted and Rory Crouch were successful in the Junior 16 double sculls. St Ives Rowing Club official Paul Ashmore said: