Libby Jackson of Huntingdon Boat Club won the WJ13 single sculls category. Picture: SUBMITTED Libby Jackson of Huntingdon Boat Club won the WJ13 single sculls category. Picture: SUBMITTED

The annual event attracted more than 200 entries from across the eastern region and London last Saturday.

A total of 162 races were staged on a 550m stretch of the River Great Ouse with town mayor, councillor Daniel Rowe, on hand to present the prizes.

And there was plenty for St Ives Rowing Club to cheer as Connor Strong took victory in the Open Senior single sculls, Matt Allan triumphed in the Junior 15 single sculls and the formidable partnership of Sam Hasted and Rory Crouch were successful in the Junior 16 double sculls.

St Ives Rowing Club official Paul Ashmore said: "We had a packed day of racing from 8.30am all the way through to 6.55pm.

Iain Rickerby and Mark Smith of Huntingdon Boat Club celebrate their success. Picture: SUBMITTED Iain Rickerby and Mark Smith of Huntingdon Boat Club celebrate their success. Picture: SUBMITTED

"Many categories had the largest entry since the regatta was brought back in 2015 with some rowers having to race four times to win their event.

You may also want to watch:

"My thanks go to the club members who helped throughout to make the day a great success and also to the mayor for giving up his time to present trophies."

Three further local successes were provided by Huntingdon Boat Club.

Toby Ray triumphed in the J13 single sculls. Picture: SUBMITTED Toby Ray triumphed in the J13 single sculls. Picture: SUBMITTED

Libby Jackson triumphed in the WJ13 single sculls final to complete a demanding day in which she earlier finished as runner-up - along with Macie Garnham - in the double sculls event.

Toby Ray was another Huntingdon Boat Club star to be rewarded for his hard work.

He claimed J13 single sculls honours after earlier tackling the doubles event in that age group with Archer Pigg.

Iain Rickerby and Mark Smith teamed up to win the Open Masters C double sculls event and Tom Starling was a clear leader in his J15 single sculls quarter-final until catching the bank close to the finish.