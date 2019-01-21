Their junior talents were seen to great effect over the 1,800m course on the River Nene.

Sam Hasted and Rory Crouch combined for Junior 16 double sculls glory in a time of six minutes, 15 seconds while the club also claimed individual honours in two categories.

Alfie Haylen triumphed in the Junior 16 single sculls in seven minutes, 29 seconds and Jess Hasted took the Women’s Junior 15 single sculls prize in eight minutes, nine seconds.

Garry Gilbey just missed out on victory in the Masters single sculls. He was pipped by a Leicester rival after clocking seven minutes and five seconds.