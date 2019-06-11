Ty Farrer of Hunts Ac (right) during the Southend Half Marathon. Picture: SUBMITTED Ty Farrer of Hunts Ac (right) during the Southend Half Marathon. Picture: SUBMITTED

Sprint stars Julian Priest, Iona Newbegin and Lizzy Harrison all completed 100m and 200m doubles at the Embankment Track in Peterborough.

Priest clocked times of 11.2 and 22.5 respectively in the Intermediate Boys' bracket where Nic Tirchineci (long jump, 5.96m), Ayo Opaleye (triple jump, 13.03m) and Thomas Smith (discus, 33.99m) were also gold medallists.

Newbegin raced to her Intermediate Girls victories in 12.6 and 26.4 with Ella Reed earning top spot in the triple jump in that age bracket with a 10.18m leap.

Harrison was dominant at Junior Girls level with efforts of 13.1 for the 100m and 27.1 for the 200m.

Clubmates Willow Bedding (discus, 22.57m) and Tamzin Digpal-Race (hammer, 27.07) were victorious in the same section.

* Three Hunts AC members recorded victories in the latest Eastern Masters League fixture.

Peter Downhill won the M50-54 800m in 2:18.8 at Corby and Bob Ellingham triumphed in the same age group by launching the discus to 30.54. Jo Abel also leaped to success in the W45-59 long jump with a 4.13m effort.

* Ty Farrer missed out on a podium finish in the Southend Half Marathon by the narrowest of margins last Sunday.

Farrer completed the Essex event in 1:15.56 to finish fourth - only one second off the third-placed man and just 27 seconds behind the winner.