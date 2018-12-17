The Wales Regional Championships attracted 365 competitors from across Great Britain to do battle for trophies in Weapons, Hyungs (forms) and Sparring categories - and the local entrants gave a fine account of themselves at the Ebbw Vale Sports Centre.

Denise Harper was the star performer as she powered to a hat-trick of titles by triumphing in all three discipline.

Jack James completed a golden double with victories in Hyungs and Sparring while Bradley Dearnley (Hyungs), Richard Seager (Hyungs), Samantha Marsh (Sparring), Betony Bennett (Weapons) and Bernadette Seager (Hyungs) also collected one victory apiece.

There were plenty more medals gained as well by Nick Payne (second in Weapons, third in Sparring), Dearnley (second in Weapons, second in Sparring), David Marsh (second in Weapons), Richard Seager (second in Sparring, third in Weapons), Gary Morton (second in Sparring), Peter Dudgeon (third in Weapons) and Marsh (second in Weapons, second in Hyungs).

Other notable performances came from Natalie Walker (third in Sparring), Bennett (second in Hyungs, third in Sparring), Bernadette Seager (second in Sparring, third in Weapons), Monika Cybulska (third in Weapons, third in Hyungs), Greg King (third in Hyungs, third in Sparring), Danilo Talic (third in Hyungs), Martha Bennett (third in Hyungs) and Olivia Skinner (third in Weapons, second in Sparring).

The focus now shifts to challenging for honours in 2019 at regional, national and European levels with the Huntingdon and St Ives clubs both open to new members.

Classes are held at One Leisure in Huntingdon on Tuesdays and Thursdays (both 7pm to 9pm) and at One Leisure in St Ives on Fridays (7.30pm to 9pm) and Sundays (11.30am to 1.30pm).

Further information is available from Master Khan on 07973 636740 or by emailing mkhangbtsda@virginmedia.com