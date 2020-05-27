Neil Owczarkowski with a 34lb mirror carp Neil Owczarkowski with a 34lb mirror carp

With social distancing rules still being obeyed, as per government guidance, St Ives Tackle team member Kevin McLean wasted little time at his local club water, catching four carp on a short session with three of them weighing over 20lbs.

All fish fell to McLean’s Sticky Baits Krill Boilies, while Harry Green has been hauling a whole host of fish out of his syndicate lake in Earith, up to a largest of 34lbs.

Green chose to bait heavily with a special mix of particles prepared by St Ives Tackle and presenting his Sticky Manilla Boilies over the top.

Paul Sellens had an amazing catch at his local syndicate lake in Earith while on a 48-hour long session, landing 13 carp in total.

Paul Sellens with a 30lb linear carp Paul Sellens with a 30lb linear carp

His haul included two over 30lbs, seven over 20lbs and four doubles, with all fish caught on his faithful boilie snowman rig fished over 15kg of a special combination of particles.

Finally, Neil Owczarkowski was back in the swing of things on a session at Poachers Pool, a day-ticket lake also in Earith.

Using Sticky Baits Krill, he landed a string of good fish that included a 34lb mirror carp.

A spokesman said: “It really has been a great couple of weeks with lots of anglers having a great time and catching plenty. We have received so many angling reports!”

St Ives Tackle are still not open for the public to come in and browse yet, due to government guidelines, but do hope to have social distancing measures in place in June.

The team are available from 9am-4pm from Monday to Saturday to process any orders placed through their website to be collected.

Ordering online and selecting ‘pick up from store’ at checkout is the easiest way to purchase items at present, allowing staff to get orders ready for collection within the hour.

Maggots, worms and casters are all available to buy online too.

“We look forward to seeing all our customers again and thank everyone for their support in these difficult times,” added the spokesman.

“Hopefully we continue to see many anglers smiling again with their latest catches.”

*Anyone wanting more information on the fishing available in the area can call and speak to a staff member on 01480 468196.

Alternatively visit their website stivestackle.co.uk.