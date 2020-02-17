Two of their rising stars completed hat-tricks at the Cambridgeshire Championships held over three recent weekends.

Riley Hall starred in butterfly events at 13yrs boys level with a gold, silver and bronze medal, while Hannah Pye gained two bronze and one silver in breaststroke races in the 11yrs girls section.

Charlie Birdsall enjoyed a fine first taste of county competition with a silver in the 10/11yrs boys 50m freestyle final and bronze over 200m.

A number of other First Strokes swimmers all reached finals with three of their young talents - Hall (fourth), Rory Webb (sixth) and Liam Conway (eighth) all featuring in the same 100m freestyle decider for 13yrs boy.

Edward Jennings competed in three 11yrs boys finals while George Pendered, Izzy Couch, Nia Baird and Webb made it through to two showpiece races. Izzy Mather also reached a final for the first time.

A total of 35 swimmers represented First Strokes in all. Also taking part were Freya Harris, Erin Megicks, Rowan Haselwimmer, Poppy Railton, Lily Margot, Olivia Burgess, Maya New, Sophie Ryan, Jessica Richardson, Katy Lloyd, Ella Bolam, Ella Pauffley, Jodie Elliott, Milly Wells, Hannah Lutman, Louise Hamilton, Lauren Elliott, George Pendered, William Andrew, Toby Jones, Oliver Pendered, George Jennings, Tom Barnard, Joshua Beecroft and Tristan Beecroft.

A total of 14 club records - including one which had stood since 2009 - were broken during the course of the event.