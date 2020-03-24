The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has suspended all activity due to the Coronavirus outbreak, while no professional cricket will be played until at least May 28.

Writing on their @Huntsccl twitter account earlier this week, the Hunts League believe a shortened season starting in early July could still be possible.

“The best case projection is that we might be in a position to start on July 4 and play half of the matches,” it wrote.

“This is a tentative though, but one that is shared by other competitions and of course is dependant on Government and ECB advice.”

League officials will contact member clubs towards the end of April to ascertain their ground availability before compiling fixtures.

Those Hunts League sentiments were echoed by the higher-level Cambs & Hunts Premier League.

A spokesman told the Hunts Post that half-a-season starting in July is ‘the best we are looking at’.