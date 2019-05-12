Kimbolton Primary Academy show off their High 5 Netball trophy. Picture: SUBMITTED Kimbolton Primary Academy show off their High 5 Netball trophy. Picture: SUBMITTED

More than 100 pupils - representing 16 different schools - took part in the Hunts School Sports Partnership event at Longsands Academy, in St Neots.

Great Gidding shared top billing with Kimbolton Primary Academy in the 'A' team competition after the two schools battled out an excellent draw in the final.

Buckden CofE Primary School took third place in the 'A' bracket just ahead of Winhills Primary Academy. Great Gidding also triumphed in the 'B' event.

Bushmead Primary School, Crosshall Junior School, Great Staughton Primary Academy, Middlefield Primary Academy, The Newton Primary Academy, Roundhouse Primary Academy and St Mary's CofE Primary Academy also took part in an event superbly supported by a group of 20 Sports Leaders from Longsands Academy.

A second High Fives tournament - for schools in the Huntingdon and St Ives areas - is on Monday (May 20) and the top two teams there will join Great Gidding and Kimbolton in advancing to represent Hunts at the High 5 Netball County Finals on Thursday (May 23).