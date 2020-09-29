Adam and Lana Barlett with a 6lb bream at St Ives Lakes. Adam and Lana Barlett with a 6lb bream at St Ives Lakes.

Phil Lee has continued his run of good form on the St Ives Lakes Complex banking Carp of 27lb, 30lb and 37lb all in one mornings fishing.

His trusty Sticky baits Manilla and Tigernut combo proving very effective again. Daniel Peacock hit the jackpot at East Delph Lakes with a cracking 30lb Mirror caught on the Sticky Baits Krill.

Adam Bartlett has been enjoying some great bream fishing during the hours of darkness on the St Ives Lakes whilst taking his daughter Lana along too for company. Between them they banked lots of bream and even a bonus eel.

On the river fishing front, the River Ouse on the Offord and Buckden ticket has been fishing well for specimen Perch. Norman Fromant landed a lovely 3lb 1oz specimen from the Millstream section with several other fish over 2lb caught by other anglers recently. Mick Burr also had a 2lb 2oz perch from the day ticket Triangle Section on the Ouse at Offord and Buckden also. Although its getting colder it’s still worth getting yourself out there with plenty of perch to be caught and not long until the pike season starts too.

