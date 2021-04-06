Fenstanton Youth pick up where they left off with win over Bluntisham Blasters

Published: 6:15 PM April 6, 2021

Grassroots football clubs made it back onto the pitch hoping that the latest lockdown would be the last and there would be no further interruptions.

Most youth league's opted to resume where they left off and that was certainly true of Fenstanton U13s as they continued their perfect record in the Hunts Youth League this year with a 6-2 away win at Bluntisham Blasters.

Bluntisham U13s in action against Fenstanton. - Credit: SPENCER O'LEARY

Two quick goals midway through the first half from the visitors broke what had been an even contest and allowed them to take control over the game.

It was a great day for Fenstanton’s Rice who bagged four of his team's goals while Allen chipped in with a header from a corner.

An unfortunate own goal in the first half added to Fenstanton's tally but Bluntisham who also conceded six in the previous fixture between the two did score two of their own through Aston and Yorke after growing into the game.

It leaves Bluntisham eighth in the division with their next game away to March Town Athletic, the team directly above them, on April 24.

Fenstanton remain top.