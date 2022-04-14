Grafham Water Sailing Club all set for 2022 season

Grafham Water Sailing Club has now published the details of their own open meetings and training programme for the 2022 season.

Club racing is now in full swing on Wednesday evenings, Saturdays and Sundays. Adult coaching and Team Grafham junior sessions are running on Saturdays and Tuesday social sailing will restart in May.

Grafham Water Sailing Club has announced a full programme of events for the 2022 season. - Credit: PAUL SANWELL/OPP

In August, the club is holding a week-long children’s summer camp involving a range of water and land based fun activities and games.

The open meeting programme continues with the Gill Youth Regatta and Optimist Easter Egg. This will be followed by a further 17 regattas and open meetings in the year ahead including the Solo inlands, Flying Fifteen inlands, Streaker inlands and D-zero open, the 70th Graduate Nationals and the ever-popular Cat open.

The club is also hosting the NSSA Schools Regatta in July.

Grafham Water Sailing Club has a full programme of youth regattas and coaching events for the 2022 season. - Credit: PAUL SANWELL/OPP

It is open to everyone and new members are always welcome.

For newcomers to the sport, the club is an RYA Training Centre, with courses available in dinghy sailing, windsurfing and stand-up paddleboarding

For more information, go to www.grafham.org or call 01480 810 478.