Full programme on offer as Grafham Water prepares to welcome the return of sailors

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:00 AM March 29, 2021   
Grafham Water Sailing Club boats on the water

There are plenty of options for sailors after the announcement of Grafham Water Sailing Club's restart programme. - Credit: GRAFHAM WATER SAILING CLUB

Grafham Water Sailing Club are hoping their big return from lockdown goes with a bang after the announcement of an intensive restart programme.

The club are offering a full programme of on-water activity starting from this weekend.

A beautiful sunset over Grafham Water

A beautiful sunset over Grafham Water. - Credit: GRAFHAM WATER SAILING CLUB

Grafham Water is a well-established inland sailing venue which benefits from a large 1600-acre lake and flat surrounding countryside.

Visitors and any prospective new members will find the club has a large clubhouse with a bar and restaurant overlooking the lake while families are well catered for with a cycle track around the lake and a playground and waterpark on the North shore.

It is on the water though where the opportunities come thick and fast.

Grafham Water Sailing Club boats on the water

There are plenty of options for sailors after the announcement of Grafham Water Sailing Club's restart programme. - Credit: GRAFHAM WATER SAILING CLUB

The club is an Royal Yachting Association training centre and this allows them to offer a wide range of courses teaching newcomers to the sport how to sail, windsurf and paddleboard.

A range of membership options are available for adults, families, junior and youth members and there is a coaching programme for juniors and an adult Tuesday social sailing section.

This summer the club is holding a week-long children’s summer camp involving a range of water and land based fun activities and games while new for 2021 is a model yacht section and stand-up paddleboard membership.

Grafham Water Sailing Club boats on the water

There are plenty of options for sailors after the announcement of Grafham Water Sailing Club's restart programme. - Credit: GRAFHAM WATER SAILING CLUB

The club offers sailing for all classes of dinghy, catamaran, keelboat and windsurfer. Class racing is held for Lasers, Solos, D-zeros and Flying Fifteens in addition to strong catamaran and asymmetric fleets. Club racing is held on Sundays and Wednesdays.

And for those with a healthy competitive streak, the club also has a busy racing season ahead and will be welcoming Optimists, Merlin Rockets, Flying Fifteens, RS600, Moths, D-Zeros and Solos for events during 2021.

Grafham Water Sailing Club boats on the water

There are plenty of options for sailors after the announcement of Grafham Water Sailing Club's restart programme. - Credit: GRAFHAM WATER SAILING CLUB

GWSC will also host the International Laser Class Association Masters and RS200/400/800 inland championships.

The season starts with a youth regatta on Saturday followed by a four-week restart spring series on Easter Sunday.

Grafham Water Sailing Club boats on the water

There are plenty of options for sailors after the announcement of Grafham Water Sailing Club's restart programme. - Credit: GRAFHAM WATER SAILING CLUB

For more information go to www.grafham.org or call 01480 810478.

Alternatively follow the club on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pg/grafhamwatersc

Sailing

