Full programme on offer as Grafham Water prepares to welcome the return of sailors
- Credit: GRAFHAM WATER SAILING CLUB
Grafham Water Sailing Club are hoping their big return from lockdown goes with a bang after the announcement of an intensive restart programme.
The club are offering a full programme of on-water activity starting from this weekend.
Grafham Water is a well-established inland sailing venue which benefits from a large 1600-acre lake and flat surrounding countryside.
Visitors and any prospective new members will find the club has a large clubhouse with a bar and restaurant overlooking the lake while families are well catered for with a cycle track around the lake and a playground and waterpark on the North shore.
It is on the water though where the opportunities come thick and fast.
The club is an Royal Yachting Association training centre and this allows them to offer a wide range of courses teaching newcomers to the sport how to sail, windsurf and paddleboard.
A range of membership options are available for adults, families, junior and youth members and there is a coaching programme for juniors and an adult Tuesday social sailing section.
Most Read
- 1 Five places in Huntingdonshire with a fascinating history, including a pub ghost!
- 2 Roads and paths will close to keep spectators away from Boat Race
- 3 Fascinating history behind village sign in Perry
- 4 Fears over traffic and less green space for Hunts village development
- 5 Prolific burglar caught on CCTV stealing from dentist is jailed
- 6 Village Focus: Papworth Everard is known around the globe for its pioneering hospital transplant programme
- 7 New park in St Ives to be named after Henry and Joan who gave so much to the town
- 8 Half-a-billion pound contract awarded to transform county A-road
- 9 Close knit community in Papworth supported each other during the pandemic
- 10 Notorious crossroads gets £500,000 funding in bid to stop fatal accidents
This summer the club is holding a week-long children’s summer camp involving a range of water and land based fun activities and games while new for 2021 is a model yacht section and stand-up paddleboard membership.
The club offers sailing for all classes of dinghy, catamaran, keelboat and windsurfer. Class racing is held for Lasers, Solos, D-zeros and Flying Fifteens in addition to strong catamaran and asymmetric fleets. Club racing is held on Sundays and Wednesdays.
And for those with a healthy competitive streak, the club also has a busy racing season ahead and will be welcoming Optimists, Merlin Rockets, Flying Fifteens, RS600, Moths, D-Zeros and Solos for events during 2021.
GWSC will also host the International Laser Class Association Masters and RS200/400/800 inland championships.
The season starts with a youth regatta on Saturday followed by a four-week restart spring series on Easter Sunday.
For more information go to www.grafham.org or call 01480 810478.
Alternatively follow the club on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pg/grafhamwatersc