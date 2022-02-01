Grafham Water Sailing Club launches new website

Grafham Water Sailing Club boats competing during the new .ear regatta in very windy conditions. - Credit: Paul Sanwell/OPP

Grafham Water Sailing Club has unveiled a newly revamped website featuring new photography and simplified navigation.

The club offers some of the best inland sailing in the country and the new site will cater to the club's growing needs ahead of the 2022 racing season.

The club's webmaster Hilary Talbot, said: "The new site is designed to have a different navigation path for new members, members, open meeting visitors and training centre students.

"The old site did not clearly separate the information that different users required."

- Credit: Paul Sanwell/OPP

Other website features include live webcam and weather information, a member's dashboard and a new members page.

The site also includes photos from award-winning photographer Paul Sanwell, who took more than 1600 photographs of the club and open meet sailing.

Commodore Mike Edwards, said: "This has given us a fantastic selection of images to choose for the new website."

The site replaces the previous site dating back to 2013 and can be viewed at www.grafham.org.



