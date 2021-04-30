Light winds but Grafham Water sailors still produce great action
- Credit: PAUL SANWELL/OPP
Light winds may have made week three of Grafham Water Sailing Club's restart series a more tactical battle but the racing was just as exciting.
Race one featured a very long beat and an equally long reach/run back with the best wind out on the right-hand side. The boats that spotted this gradually slipped away into the distance, leaving those on the left well behind.
Leading the way in the slow double fleet were Jonathan and Trish Knight in their flying fifteen but they were passed in the final third of the run by the lark of Nigel and Fiona Denchfield.
The Lasers initially kept together, but then route selection came in to play and spread them out. Michael Leaver took a comfortable win, with Pete Law and Steve James following him.
The solo fleet was dominated by Al Fraser who won all three races.
In the three cats race, Gerry Farthing took race one with Stuart Snell winning the next two.
