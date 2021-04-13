Racing returns with a bang for Grafham Water Sailing Club
- Credit: SIMON WIGMORE
Grafham Water Sailing Club members emerged from the long winter hibernation with a fantastic racing programme.
Around 60 young sailors got things going with the main fleet event won by Archie Munro-Price from Castle Cove ahead of Charlie Gatehouse and Emma Breeze while the optimist regatta fleet was won by Nia of King George SC, with Freddie Reeves second and Ryan Surguy third.
A youth regatta for local clubs was claimed by Tim Evans from the home club, with Terry Hacker and Amelie Hacker of Hunts Sailing Club second and third.
The first half of a six-race event for club sailors saw 80 boats invloved.
After the opening three races the leaders are Dan Wigmore in the Lasers, Les Rant and Susie Sontag in the Flying Fifteens, Ewan Birkin-Walls in the Solos, Nick Barnes and Stuart Snell in the two separate cat fleets, Chris and Anne McDonald in the asymmetrics and Mandy Horton in the single-handers.
Grafham Water Sailing Club is open to all classes of boat and levels of sailor and memberships are still available for the 2021 season.
For more information go to www.grafham.org or call 01480 810478.
