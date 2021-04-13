News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

Racing returns with a bang for Grafham Water Sailing Club

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:45 PM April 13, 2021   
Race action at Grafham Water Sailing Club

Dan Wigmore (211405) leads the start in race one of the Grafham Water Sailing Club Restart Series. - Credit: SIMON WIGMORE

Grafham Water Sailing Club members emerged from the long winter hibernation with a fantastic racing programme.

Action at Grafham Water Sailing Cub

Over 80 boats entered the first week of the Grafham Water Sailing Cub Restart Series. - Credit: SIMON WIGMORE

Around 60 young sailors got things going with the main fleet event won by Archie Munro-Price from Castle Cove ahead of Charlie Gatehouse and Emma Breeze while the optimist regatta fleet was won by Nia of King George SC, with Freddie Reeves second and Ryan Surguy third.

A youth regatta for local clubs was claimed by Tim Evans from the home club, with Terry Hacker and Amelie Hacker of Hunts Sailing Club second and third.

The first half of a six-race event for club sailors saw 80 boats invloved.

Susie Sontag and Les Rant of Grafham Water Sailing Club

Susie Sontag and Les Rant won the Easter Egg draw at the Grafham Water Sailing Club Restart Series. - Credit: SIMON WIGMORE

After the opening three races the leaders are Dan Wigmore in the Lasers, Les Rant and Susie Sontag in the Flying Fifteens, Ewan Birkin-Walls in the Solos, Nick Barnes and Stuart Snell in the two separate cat fleets, Chris and Anne McDonald in the asymmetrics and Mandy Horton in the single-handers.

Grafham Water Sailing Club is open to all classes of boat and levels of sailor and memberships are still available for the 2021 season.

For more information go to www.grafham.org or call 01480 810478.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman dies after car hits lamppost in Eaton Ford
  2. 2 Huge queues and excitement in Huntingdon as shoppers return
  3. 3 Tribute for inspirational transplant patient Sammi Sparke
  1. 4 Story of "poltergeist activity" at the local pub
  2. 5 Drivers escape unharmed after lorry and roadworks truck crash on A1m
  3. 6 'The heart is back in the town centre', says Bid on reopening day
  4. 7 Village was location of rail disaster and hosted music festival for many years
  5. 8 Burglar's DNA linked to break in at Ramsey Royal British Legion Club
  6. 9 New Shoe Zone 'concept store' opens
  7. 10 Tough year but great to be open again says Chequers Shoes in Huntingdon
Sailing

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

What are the rules when pubs reopen on April 12.

What are the rules when pubs reopen on April 12

Lauren Cope

Logo Icon
The Seven Wives Pub in St Ives

Pubs with outdoor seating and details of how to book

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
A14 Highways England Junction Improvement meeting took place at the end of March.

Highways England agreed to meet A14 campaigners at site of 'dangerous...

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Peterborough Crown Court

Man who drove at runner before crashing is disqualified

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus