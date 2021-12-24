News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

Grafham Water Sailing Club enjoy 'fantastic' 2021 season

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:00 AM December 24, 2021
A windy November weekend for the 420 end-of-seasons at Grafham Water Sailing Club.

A windy November weekend for the 420 end-of-seasons at Grafham Water Sailing Club. - Credit: PAUL SANWELL/OPP

After 20 Open Meetings and 3 championships, the 2021 open meeting season at Grafham Water Sailing Club is finally over.

The season started shortly after lockdown finished in April with the Youth Regatta and Optimist Easter Egg and finished with the 420 end-of-season in November.

The RS400 Inlands at Grafham Water Sailing Club.

The RS400 Inlands at Grafham Water Sailing Club. - Credit: PAUL SANWELL/OPP

In total 1,500 boats have visited the club in this period with the start-gun triggered an estimated 200 times.

Grafham Water Sailing Club hosted the IOCA (UK) Optimist Early Summer Championships.

Grafham Water Sailing Club hosted the IOCA (UK) Optimist Early Summer Championships. - Credit: PAUL SANWELL/OPP

Meeting organiser Nigel Denchfield said: ‘It has been a pleasure to welcome so many different classes and competitors to Grafham Water this summer.

"The standard of competition has been fantastic and there has been a good social vibe.

"We are very fortunate in that we have a very large expanse of water with relatively few trees giving us clear wind conditions."

The RYA Eastern Region Junior Championships at Grafham Water Sailing Club.

The RYA Eastern Region Junior Championships at Grafham Water Sailing Club. - Credit: PAUL SANWELL/OPP

The club plans another busy season for 2022 with 17 meetings planned including the 40th Grafham Grand Prix on January 2, the National School Sailing Association championship, Topper National Series and Optimist end of seasons.

Foiling action at the Windsurfer Cup at Grafham Water Sailing Club.

Foiling action at the Windsurfer Cup at Grafham Water Sailing Club. - Credit: PAUL SANWELL/OPP

Most Read

  1. 1 Driver dies after crashing into ditch
  2. 2 Two jailed for murder 15 years after brutal attack
  3. 3 Former A14 viaduct becomes a heap of rubble
  1. 4 Police praise ‘great courage’ of victim of violent attacker
  2. 5 Outstanding work at Huntingdon care home is recognised
  3. 6 Martha is donating her hair to the Little Princess Trust
  4. 7 Police plea to check dashcam for five hooded ATM raiders
  5. 8 Christmas dreams to come true for Huntingdon garden project
  6. 9 Town has community at its heart says St Ives mayor in Xmas message
  7. 10 Family of abandoned spaniels find new homes in time for Christmas

Any class looking ahead for an inland venue for a championship or open meeting for 2023-2024 should email office@grafham.org

Sailing
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

After an ATM theft in Warboys this pick up truck was located with ATM still inside vehicle.

ATM found in the back of pick-up truck in Upwood after theft in Warboys

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash on Ramsey Road on Friday, December 10. 

Cambs Live News

Suspected drink and drug driver in 'serious condition' after Warboys crash

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
'TJ' Fowler, 31, of Peyton Avenue, March, is being hunted by police following a burglary and violent assault  

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Police hunt suspect following burglary and assault

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Rebecca Buckenham has been awarded Best Young Filmmaker.

Brother and sister from Huntingdon have won awards for their...

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon