Grafham Water Sailing Club enjoy 'fantastic' 2021 season
- Credit: PAUL SANWELL/OPP
After 20 Open Meetings and 3 championships, the 2021 open meeting season at Grafham Water Sailing Club is finally over.
The season started shortly after lockdown finished in April with the Youth Regatta and Optimist Easter Egg and finished with the 420 end-of-season in November.
In total 1,500 boats have visited the club in this period with the start-gun triggered an estimated 200 times.
Meeting organiser Nigel Denchfield said: ‘It has been a pleasure to welcome so many different classes and competitors to Grafham Water this summer.
"The standard of competition has been fantastic and there has been a good social vibe.
"We are very fortunate in that we have a very large expanse of water with relatively few trees giving us clear wind conditions."
The club plans another busy season for 2022 with 17 meetings planned including the 40th Grafham Grand Prix on January 2, the National School Sailing Association championship, Topper National Series and Optimist end of seasons.
Any class looking ahead for an inland venue for a championship or open meeting for 2023-2024 should email office@grafham.org