As a result, in just a few hours the course had sold almost all tee times this week and many next week as well, with website visits on Monday and Tuesday being 653 per cent above recent levels.

Linden Beattie, Hotel General Manager, saidL “It’s very exciting to be able to welcome our golfers back to Wyboston Lakes Resort.

“There are a few things that will be different and some areas that we need the player’ help with and strict guidelines are in place for the safety of all.”

As well as strict social distancing, golfers can only play on their own, as a two-ball with one individual from a different household, or as a two, three or four-ball only with members of their own household.

Beattie added: “During the period of closure and the fine weather our grounds team have been diligent in keeping the course and the grounds looking beautiful.

“They’re certainly ready for golfers to let loose their swings and their frustrations after so many weeks of lockdown.”

The guidelines for safe golf are explained at wybostonlakes.co.uk/golf.aspx.