Published: 12:30 PM March 17, 2021

NAME: Godmanchester Town Youth FC.

WHAT DO YOU DO: Encourage and support children from Godmanchester to have access to football. Thriving community club with teams represented across multiple age groups within the Hunts FA and Eastern Junior Alliance (EJA), the South East of England’s leading youth development league. Starting from mini-soccer on a Saturday morning from 9am – 10am introducing football, fun, communication, teamwork, games and friendship to children from 4-8 years old. . Currently mini-soccer has around 30 boys and girls every week and continues to grow.

HISTORY: The club was established in 2016 by current youth chairman Richard Cosbey and Simon Clark. The vision from day one for the club was to allow children from the town access to play football in Godmanchester and provide a clear pathway to Godmanchester Rovers FC our senior football club.

CONTACT: The club is also looking to start a new u7s team, as they currently only have five players. Contact club on: 07734 136419 or email: secretary@godmanchestertownfc.co.uk.

