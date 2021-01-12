Godmanchester Town U7s delighted with new kit and sponsors

Published: 9:45 AM January 12, 2021

Godmanchester Town youngsters have been thrilled with their new kit - they now just can't wait to use it more.

The football club's U7 side took possession of the strip which was provided courtesy of sponsors Envirotank.

The team were so pleased with their new threads that captain Noah White and top scorer Jack Edwards presented the owner and director of Envirotank, Hayley George with a bottle of prosecco as well as a Godmanchester Town U7s calendar to say thank you.

Godmanchester Town U7s Noah White and Jack Edwards with sponsor Hayley George of Envirotank and the team's new kit. - Credit: GODMANCHESTER TOWN FC

The team play in the Hunts Youth League.

Pictured in the team shot are coaches Dan Edwards and D.Godfrey as well as players Reuben Zimmermann, Jacob Wyatt, Sid Knowles, Arthur Jupe, George Smith, Alex Long, Sam Godfrey, Nicholas Samuel, Noah White, and Jack Edwards.

Godmanchester Town FC were formed in 2016 to offer "youth development to local players in and around Godmanchester" as well as providing "clear progression from youth to adult football".

They are based at the David Wilson Homes Ground on Bearscroft Lane and for more information you should go www.facebook.com/Godmanchester-Town-FC-Youth-1619183084962738/