News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

Godmanchester Town and Godmanchester Rovers youth teams win end-of-season awards

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 2:10 PM June 14, 2021   
A general view of a Mitre match ball during the Carabao Cup

Godmanchester Town U16 Sky and Godmanchester Rovers Youth have both won end of season awards in the Hunts Youth League U16 Division. - Credit: MIKE EGERTON/PA

Youth football teams in Godmanchester had plenty to celebrate as two of them picked up end-of-season accolades.

Godmanchester Town U16 Sky claimed the runners-up spot in the Hunts Youth League Spring B League after a 5-1 victory against Godmanchester Rovers Youth.

However, they too picked up a prize by lifting the fair play award for the season.

The match itself was not all plain sailing for the Town side as they were caught on the counter-attack by the hosts, Pereira getting the only goal of the first half with a smart finish.

But the U16 Sky soon found their rhythm after the break and pulled themselves level thanks to substitute Reece David.

Good footwork to find space allowed him to put Town in front too before two quick-fire goals from Patrick Shears and Tobias Mee put the game to bed.

A last-minute penalty from Harry Bartlett ended the scoring and brought the hugely disrupted but still beneficial season to a close.

Most Read

  1. 1 Landmark A14 viaduct demolition is captured on camera
  2. 2 Body discovered in Hartford believed to be missing Nathan
  3. 3 St Neots Covid vaccination centre is on the move
  1. 4 Car crashes into safety barriers as driver flees scene
  2. 5 PM set to announce postponement of lockdown easing today
  3. 6 Mayor launches digital campaign to improve St Ives road network
  4. 7 Burglars used paving slabs and sledge hammers to smash into homes
  5. 8 Bonito Platito Coffee & Co opens in Hemingford Grey
  6. 9 Hemingford Abbots launched 'fantastic scheme' during pandemic
  7. 10 Hotel has everything you need for a relaxing staycation

Hemingford Colts won the title.

Football
Godmanchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are appealing to trace missing man Nathan Cowell

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police appeal to trace missing Huntingdon man

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Anthony was jailed for two years and four months

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Paedophile offered 'naked massages' to undercover police officer

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Motorist arrested after car ploughed into a house in School Lane, Ramsey, last night (June 6).

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Driver charged after car crashes into house in Ramsey

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Eaton Socon Cricket Club

Cricket club anger over Green Order

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus