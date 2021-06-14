Godmanchester Town and Godmanchester Rovers youth teams win end-of-season awards

Published: 2:10 PM June 14, 2021

Godmanchester Town U16 Sky and Godmanchester Rovers Youth have both won end of season awards in the Hunts Youth League U16 Division.

Youth football teams in Godmanchester had plenty to celebrate as two of them picked up end-of-season accolades.

Godmanchester Town U16 Sky claimed the runners-up spot in the Hunts Youth League Spring B League after a 5-1 victory against Godmanchester Rovers Youth.

However, they too picked up a prize by lifting the fair play award for the season.

The match itself was not all plain sailing for the Town side as they were caught on the counter-attack by the hosts, Pereira getting the only goal of the first half with a smart finish.

But the U16 Sky soon found their rhythm after the break and pulled themselves level thanks to substitute Reece David.

Good footwork to find space allowed him to put Town in front too before two quick-fire goals from Patrick Shears and Tobias Mee put the game to bed.

A last-minute penalty from Harry Bartlett ended the scoring and brought the hugely disrupted but still beneficial season to a close.

Hemingford Colts won the title.