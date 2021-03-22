Tributes paid to Rod Leney - a 'true legend' of Godmanchester Town Cricket Club

Published: 12:42 PM March 22, 2021

Godmanchester Town Cricket Club were saddened to learn of the death of one of their luminaries.

Rod Leney died in Gloucester on March 12 at the age of 81.

He was a talented batsman and wicketkeeper and played a total of 692 matches following his debut in 1953.

His work behind the wicket saw him dismiss 544 batsmen, 387 to catches and 157 stumped, while with the bat in hand he plundered 5,385 runs.

An astute character with a witty sense of humour, Rod led the side to two Millman Trophy wins in the early 70s during a five-year stint as captain.

His major influence on cricket at Godmanchester began in 1967 when he became club secretary and groundsman.

In partnership with Ven Fuller, Rod spent over 40 years tending the grounds at The Parks and hundreds of cricketers had reason to be very grateful for the superb pitches he produced.

Rod Leney, a true legend of Godmanchester Town Cricket Club. - Credit: GODMANCHESTER TOWN CC

On retirement as a player, he became a noted umpire and officiated for over 20 seasons.

His father Cliff, sons Jeremy and Nick and grandson Dylan also played on many occasions for Godmanchester and the Club, in conjunction with his family, will be holding a past v present match and social on Saturday, August 28, in celebration of his life.

The club said: "He was a true legend and our thoughts are with his family at this unhappy time."