Godmanchester Rovers earn FA Cup rewards against Rothwell rivals

Former St Neots Town player Declan Rogers was on target for Godmanchester Rovers in the FA Cup - Credit: Claire Howes

Godmanchester Rovers beat Rothwell Corinthians 3-0 on Saturday to set up an FA Cup meeting with St Neots Town.

Two first-half goals put them on top, with a second-half strike sealing victory over their UCL colleagues.

Neither side had tasted success in their first two league fixtures, but former St Neots player Declan Rogers went close after two minutes as his shot clipped the crossbar and was cleared.

The hosts took the lead on 19 minutes when Ben Tait's shot was pushed into the path of Tommy Dear to tap home.

Dear turned provider for Rogers to double the lead seven minutes before the break, with Rothwell having an effort ruled out on the hour as the referee decided the ball had gone out of play.

Goddy went 3-0 up on 63 minutes with the goal of the game as man of the match Simon Urwin sent Matt Allen clear and his cross found Junior Caulker at the far post to finish.

And they will hope to avenge a 2019 FA Cup loss at St Neots when the sides meet again, having won 2-0 in their most recent clash in the Hunts Senior Cup semi-final in February.

Godmanchester: Iron, Unwin, Fisher, Caulker, Chadwick, King, Dear (Augusto 46), Lindsay (Lewis 74), Rogers, Tait (Spark 60), Allen. Unused subs: Atkin, Kissi, Buck.