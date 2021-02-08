Promotion 'as soon as possible' the ambition for Dean Greygoose and Godmanchester Rovers

Published: 11:31 AM February 8, 2021

There will be more celebrations for Godmanchester Rovers if new boss Dean Greygoose gets his way. - Credit: DUNCAN LAMONT

Dean Greygoose may be chomping at the bit to get started properly at Godmanchester Rovers but he already knows what he wants to accomplish - promotion "as soon as possible".

The new boss at Bearscroft Lane was appointed in December but has yet to get out on the pitch with the players due to the suspension of non-league football.

However, he wants to emulate his success at Mildenhall Rovers, where he took the Hall into the Isthmian League in 2017, an ambition he shares with his new employers.

Speaking to Isaac Brindley and Ben Prior of radio station HCR104fm, Greygoose said: "When I went in at Mildenhall I knew exactly what to expect from them and the other teams.

"I said to the committee I would get them promoted in three years but in my head I thought sooner and it took me two years.

"If I can do the same at Godmanchester then great but I haven’t given myself a timeframe because I don’t know.

"As soon as possible is the answer.

"Godmanchester were always a tough team to play against and a good footballing side but perhaps they weren’t ready to go up.

"They now want to go up and that is the ambition. There is a drive behind the scenes and a good feeling about the place

"It is up to myself and the players to make that happen."

Godmanchester finished second in the Eastern Counties League Premier Division in both 2015 and 2016 and third in 2019, the last full season to be completed.

But such is the drive of the club's board for success that it was enough to tempt Greygoose back to step five of non-league football.

He said: "I knew the job had come up but I wasn’t too sure as I had committed myself to Cambridge United for the last couple of years.

"That had been my focus and if I’m honest I wasn’t really interested in going back to step five.

"I’d had a bit of interest and spoken to a couple of clubs but I’d worked hard to get my previous club out of that step, so it took a phone call from the directors and an interview where I was really, really impressed with the three guys and their vision of how the club should run.

"It’s exactly what I’ve tried to implement wherever I’ve gone so they basically sold the club to me and hopefully my ambition matches theirs and we will work together.

"They are ambitious and they want a manager that is going to produce and perform.

"I can’t wait to get started and get my teeth into it and just meet the players face to face.

"I’m so excited but I can’t do anything about it. I’ve spoken to players, to coaches, I’ve watched videos of games and I’ve got a wish list of players but at the moment I can’t get out there until COVID is dealt with.

"I know half of the players anyway as some have played for me and some have played against me.

"I can’t say too much until I get the players in front of me and get some training sessions and games."