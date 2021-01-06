Godmanchester Rovers appoint Dean Greygoose as new boss
Godmanchester Rovers have a new manager although he may have to wait a while for his first game.
Dean Greygoose was appointed on December 30, four days after the area was placed into tier four and just five days before the newest national lockdown.
That could mean a lengthy delay before the Eastern Counties League Premier Division restarts but the club are excited to see the former Eynesbury Rovers and Mildenhall Town boss at the helm.
They said: "From a list of extremely strong candidates and an in-depth interview process, we are pleased that Dean has accepted and been appointed to the role."
Chairman Karly Hurst added: "His enthusiasm for the role and previous success at this level made him the ideal choice. Our ambitions were matched by Dean's and we look forward to a successful and exciting future for the club."
In the same statement, the new man said: "I am please and excited to have an opportunity to help Godmanchester Rovers fulfil their ambitions."
