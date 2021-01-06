News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Godmanchester Rovers appoint Dean Greygoose as new boss

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 1:59 PM January 6, 2021   
Dean Greygoose at Ely Standard sport awards in 2012

Dean Greygoose at the 2012 Ely Standard sports awards. - Credit: HELEN DRAKE

Godmanchester Rovers have a new manager although he may have to wait a while for his first game.

Dean Greygoose was appointed on December 30, four days after the area was placed into tier four and just five days before the newest national lockdown.

That could mean a lengthy delay before the Eastern Counties League Premier Division restarts but the club are excited to see the former Eynesbury Rovers and Mildenhall Town boss at the helm.

They said: "From a list of extremely strong candidates and an in-depth interview process, we are pleased that Dean has accepted and been appointed to the role."

Chairman Karly Hurst added: "His enthusiasm for the role and previous success at this level made him the ideal choice. Our ambitions were matched by Dean's and we look forward to a successful and exciting future for the club."

In the same statement, the new man said: "I am please and excited to have an opportunity to help Godmanchester Rovers fulfil their ambitions."


