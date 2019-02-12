The First Strokes Godmanchester medal winners are, from the left, Liam Conway, Rory Webb, Chloe Butler and Riley Hall. The First Strokes Godmanchester medal winners are, from the left, Liam Conway, Rory Webb, Chloe Butler and Riley Hall.

The local club toasted their quantity and quality when providing more competitors than ever before and capturing a record tally of medals – four of which were gold.

Liam Conway provided another milestone when becoming the first First Strokes swimmer to triumph in two events in the same year.

He starred with 100m and 200m freestyle victories in the 12yrs age group where clubmate Riley Hall also excelled with four medals.

Hall won the 50m butterfly, took silver in the 100m butterfly and bagged bronze in the 50m backstroke and 100m freestyle.

Chloe Butler also struck gold in the 15yrs 50m butterfly and then gained a silver medal in the 100m freestyle a few minutes later.

Rory Webb (12yrs 50m freestyle) and Tom Hamilton (17yrs+ 200m breaststroke) completed the medal haul with bronzes.

Fellow First Strokes talents George Jennings Lily High, Sophie Ryan, Isabel Crouch, Ben Hall, Charlotte Steel and Jodie Elliott also reached finals.

Head coach John Burling said: “We’re having more success in the county championship every year and it was great to see that continue.

“The fact we train in a pool which is only 16.6 metres long means our swimmers are always at a disadvantage.

“But they work really hard and show 100 per cent dedication to both the club and their chosen sport. They also get fantastic support from their parents who are always right behind them.

“It makes everyone proud to see our swimmers doing so well against the much bigger clubs in the county.

“These are certainly exciting times for the club and the future looks great as we always have new talent coming through.”

First Strokes were also represented by Olivia Burgess, Hannah Pye, Annie High, Isobel Mather, Jessica Richardson, Maya New, Ginny Hadden, Ella Pauffley, Ella Bolam, Elke Povey, Edward Jennings, Oliver Pendered, Max Webb, David Keene, Tom Barnard, Joshua Beecroft, Tristan Beecroft and Colin Brunsting on the county stage – with a host of club records broken and personal bests clocked.

First Strokes were also able to enter 10 teams in the closing county relays event – another best for the club.