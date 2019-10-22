The St Ives Swimming Club squad at the Junior Fenland League ‘A’ Final. Picture SUBMITTED The St Ives Swimming Club squad at the Junior Fenland League ‘A’ Final. Picture SUBMITTED

The Godmanchester club collected their fifth trophy in the space of six years when winning the 'B' Final.

They beat off competition from March Marlins, City of Ely, West Norfolk and hosts City of Peterborough 'B' to capture the silverware with a fine return of 13 race wins and 14 runners-up finishes.

Hannah Pye completed a double in the 11yrs age group while Lily Margot sampled two successes in the 9yrs section.

George Pendered won butterfly races in the 9yrs and 10yrs brackets with Erin Megicks (10yrs), Annie High (12yrs), Izzy Mather (12yrs), Millie Wells (12yrs), Riley Hall (12yrs), Hannah Lutman (13yrs) and Ella Bolam (13yrs) also gaining individual victories. First Strokes also triumphed in the 8-25m relay by a wide margin.

The club's triumphant squad also featured Sophie Lee, Oliver Portieri, Rowan Hasselwimmer, Toby Jones, William Andrew, Oliver Pendered, Edward Jennings, Maya New, Jessica Richardson, George Jennings, Max Webb, Rory Webb, Jodie Elliott and Liam Conway.

St Ives Swimming Club finished fourth in the Junior Fenland League 'A' Final.

They collected 125 points in the meet at Boston which was one by Wisbech.

Elliot Megginson (50m freestyle and 50m backstroke) and Harrison Pearson (25m butterfly and 50m breaststroke) were double-winners for St Ives with other victories being provided by Anna Desborough (100m individual medley), Connor Brookes (50m backstroke), Tessa Quayle (50m freestyle), Harrison Pearson (25m butterfly), Amelia Dunn (50m butterfly), Emily Quayle (50m breaststroke), Alfie Everett (100m individual medley) and Millie Taylor (100m individual medley).

St Ives also triumphed in the 8-25m freestle relay while they also gained four second places and 10 third positions.

They were also represented by Thomas Sprawson, Isobelle Moore, Michael Wildin, Poppy Warren, Joshua Ward, Marli Taylor, Oliver Dickson, Alfie Reeve, Isabel Martin, Adam Wallis, Olivia Brown, Caitlyn Brown, Ruby O'Dell, Grace Iddon, Keira Mavin, Max Lucas, and Libby Woods who all produced a number of excellent swims.