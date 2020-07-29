The home side chose to bat after winning the toss and reached 51-1, after Ryan Fowler had struck with the new ball.

Mark Austin (3-25) then claimed three quick wickets to reduce Biggleswade to 58-4 and although they recovered slightly, the last six wickets fell for just 30 runs to leave them 114 all out.

Christopher Seton-Rogers (3-13) and captain Elliott Baldwin (3-3) mopped up the tail for Goddy, but the visitors were unable to start their reply as the wet weather intervened.

The seconds saw Douglas Bentley (27) and Ed Willmer put on 54 for the first wicket against Waresley, before they slipped to 75-4.

Jim Lunn hit seven fours in his 42 and took the total to 120 alongside Liam Asquith, before Goddy lost five wickets for 15 runs to find themselves 135-9 after 34 overs when play was abandoned.

Sunday’s match at Alconbury produced a result, but it was an eight-wicket defeat for Goddy after they were dismissed for 149.

Alec Bryden (44) and Matthew Anscombe (41) top scored, but Oscar Bryden was the only other batsman in double figures and although Fowler (2-24) bagged a brace in reply, Alconbury eased to their target in the 34th over due to half-centuries from opener Charlie Nelson (63) and Paul Suckling (60 not out).

The under-15s beat Nassington by 10 runs in an exciting contest, after Ben Lemmon (33), Mark Austin (31) and Rory Webb (29 not out) led the way in a score of 116-4.

Kian Rice nabbed 2-15 as Nassington came up short on 106-5 in reply.