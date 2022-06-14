Here come the girls! Ava and Alycia make history at Waresley

Ava Kemp and Alycia Pilkington became the first females to play a senior game together at Waresley. - Credit: WARESLEY CRICKET

Ava Kemp and Alycia Pilkington have put their names in the record books at Waresley Cricket Club.

The pair became the first female duo to play senior cricket for the club in the same team as the seconds took on Burghley Park.

It didn't end in success unfortunately as Waresley went down by eight wickets but the pair did not disappoint.

Charlie Walker-Smith made an impressive debut for Waresley against Burghley Park. - Credit: WARESLEY CRICKET

There was also a debut for Charlie Walker-Smith, making 27, while David Naylor played his first game for the club in 10 years.

Steve Slater top scored with 45 not out as they reached 162.

The firsts also lost, going down by 18 runs at Southill Park in Division Two of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League.

The hosts made 137 after choosing to bat first, James Petzer getting the best bowling figures of 2-22 although Jamie Baker, Nigel Buckingham-Jones and Dom Ascroft-Walker all took two wickets as well, but a slow start in reply left them on the back foot.

They were 95-8 at one point and although Ascroft-Walker kept his head with 21, they fell just short to the league leaders.

St Ives & Warboys also had a narrow defeat in the same division, losing by just eight runs at Castor & Ailsworth.

The hosts had made 176-8 in their 50 overs, Matthew Wells taking 3-35 and Nick Kumpukkal a fine 2-13 from his 10 overs, and they looked on course to claim the win with some solid if unspectacular innings in the top and middle of their order.

But with enough overs in hand they suddenly went from 149-7 to 168 all out, the final wicket coming in the 48th over.

Eaton Socon are now second in Division One after a 38 run success at Histon.

Tom Banks made 50 and Joe Dawborn 49 not out after they were asked to bat first, getting them to 237, and even 69 from opener Tom Griffiths was not enough to prevent Histon from falling behind the run-rate.

And with Jon Carpenter taking 4-21, plus two wickets each for Roan Haarhoff and Michael Speed, the home side were all out for 199 in the penultimate over.

Ramsey are up to seventh after a 19-run win at home to Foxton Granta.

Batting first they made 236-8, Elliot Durrant (68) and Kieran Judd (55) putting on 103 for the third wicket, and they had the visitors in trouble at 60-6 in reply.

Foxton did recover late on but ended up bowled out for 217 to the first ball of the 48th over.

Durrant, Jordan Cafferkey and Sam Vallance each took two wickets for Ramsey.

Eaton Socon seconds gained a victory after beating Huntingdon & District by five wickets in Division Three.

Sabir Shinwari top-scored with 69, and there was 46 from Graham Hudson too, as Huntigdon got to 190. Stuart McCrum claimed 3-51 for ESCC with two wickets for Jacob and Joe Watling and Joe Donnelly.

Mungo Ryan though was the star with the bat as he hit 67, helped by 45 not out from McCrum, as Eaton Socon got home in the 36th over.

Kaif Iqbal managed 2-31 for H&D.

Godmanchester Town thumped Orton Park by 102 runs at The Parks.

Matthew Anscomb top-scored with 68 but there were valuable contributions from Ben Lemmon (48) and Warrick Rhode (40) as they made 238-7.

Rhode, Jamie Rice, James Sykes, Paul Swannell and Wayne Bradley then shared the wickets equally among them as they bowled Park out for 136 inside 38 overs.