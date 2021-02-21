George Furbank returns as Northampton Saints end their seven-year itch against Exeter

Published: 11:26 AM February 21, 2021

Huntingdon's George Furbank returned to the starting line-up as Northampton Saints clinched a dramatic and controversial victory away to Exeter Chiefs.

With time-up Sam Skinner went over in the corner to put the hosts within the conversion of snatching the win.

George Furbank tackles Dave Ewers during Northampton Saints' victory at Exeter Chiefs. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

However, Saints’ charge saw them get to the ball before Joe Simmonds had put his boot to it and seal the 13-12 success, their first at Sandy Park since 2014.

Director of rugby Chris Boyd said: "[Simmonds] definitely moved but if he had kicked that, we would have been unlucky.

"Over the 80 minutes, we did enough to deserve the victory.

"When we have come here in the past when Exeter have got five metres from the line, they have usually scored fairly easily against us.

Nick Isiekwe in action for Northampton Saints at Exeter Chiefs. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

"Today, our goal-line defence and set-piece work, particularly the scrum, was pretty decent. The difference for us was that we fronted up physically close to the line in terms of defence.

"We will take pleasure from the fact that we came here and fronted up. It is the first time since 2014 that we've won here.

"The end might have been controversial, but I would have been disappointed to have lost."