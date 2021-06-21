George Furbank included in England squad ahead of summer games

Published: 12:38 PM June 21, 2021

George Furbank has been included in the England squad ahead of the A international with Scotland. - Credit: ADAM DAVY/PA

Former Huntingdon Rugby Club star George Furbank has been included in the England squad for a series of games through the summer - starting with Scotland A in Leicester.

Furbank joins 35 others for that match and two others at Twickenham against USA and Canada.

Head coach Eddie Jones is using the games, and the fact the British & Irish Lions are also touring this summer, to look at other options, with the squad containing 22 uncapped players.

He said: "We had a really good training week last week and we’ve now added some new players and are looking forward to working with them.

“The players who aren’t with us now acquitted themselves really well in training and though they are disappointed to go home, we’ve made the point to them that if they keep working hard then there will be more opportunities for them.

"We will treat the week as a Test week, everyone will work hard and be ready for a competitive game on Sunday.”

The game against the USA is on July 4 with the Canadian encounter six days later.

A new squad will be announced on Monday after the A international and the Premiership final between Harlequins and Exeter Chiefs.

England squad ahead of game with Scotland A

Forwards

Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Will Capon (Bristol Bears, uncapped)

Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 21 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 28 caps)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Paul Hill (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)

Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors, 1 cap)

Curtis Langdon (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 8 caps)

Lewis Ludlow (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped)

Josh McNally (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap)

Chunya Munga (London Irish, uncapped)

Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 1 cap)

Miles Reid (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 22 caps)

Harry Wells (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)



Backs

Josh Bassett (Wasps, uncapped)

Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 9 caps)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)

Dan Kelly (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 6 caps)

Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 7 caps)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, uncapped)

Dan Robson (Wasps, 12 caps)

Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 43 caps)

Jacob Umaga (Wasps, uncapped)