George Furbank waiting on news of England squad ahead of Six Nations

Published: 3:56 PM January 18, 2021

Huntingdon's George Furbank will hope to be part of Eddie Jones's 28-man England squad for the 2021 Six Nations. - Credit: MARCO LACOBUCCI/PA

George Furbank is one of those players eagerly awaiting news of the England squad for the 2021 Six Nations - with selection this year slightly different to normal.

Should the former Huntingdon junior get the nod from head coach Eddie Jones this week, then he will join up with the squad for the entirety of the competition.

It is a situation similar to what they would face at a Rugby World Cup. This decision though comes in conjunction with the RFU, Premiership Rugby and the Rugby Players' Association with the hope being the 28-man squad will reduce the movement in and out of the secure environment.

There will still be allowances made for injuries but Eddie Jones is expected to stick as closely as possible to the original 28.

He is expected to select the Saracens contingent despite their relegation to the Championship.

Billy Vunipola is expected to be selected despite Saracens' relegation to the Championship. - Credit: MARCO LACOBUCCI/PA

That will include Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Mako Vunipola and Jamie George, the quartet having been placed on a specific pre-season fitness programme, as well as Billy Vunipola who played in Sarries' opening pre-season fixture, a 27-26 defeat at Ealing Trailfinders.

Kyle Sinckler would miss England's opening game with Scotland because of suspension if selected. - Credit: MARCO LACOBUCCI/PA

The other selection dilemma for Jones is that of Kyle Sinckler. The prop is suspended for the opening round of the tournament after swearing at a match official in Bristol Bears' win at Exeter Chiefs.

The expectation is the 27-year-old will be available for the remaining four contests.

England begin the defence of their title with a Calcutta Cup clash at home to Scotland on February 6 before returning to Twickenham a week later when they play Italy.

A trip to Wales follows on February 27 before they head back to HQ for a match with France on March 13.

Their tournament concludes in Dublin against Ireland on March 20.

England’s home matches, as well as the final game of the tournament at the Aviva Stadium, will be shown live on ITV.

The BBC will screen the game in Cardiff.